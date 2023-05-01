Cumberland County deputies arrested Jana Gabrielle Shaw, 21, on Monday and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-month-old child.

Hope Mills woman charged with murder in death of her 8-month-old child

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills woman is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of her 8-month-old baby.

Cumberland County deputies arrested Jana Gabrielle Shaw, 21, on Monday and charged her with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The baby died Oct. 21 at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center from injuries received. The infant's name will not be released, the sheriff's office said.

Shaw is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Her first appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone who has further information is asked to contact Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or CrimeStoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). . Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.