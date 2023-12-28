Man accused of breaking into Pennsylvania home to watch girl sleep turns himself in

Man accused of breaking into Chester County home to watch child sleep turns himself in

COATESVILLE, Pa. -- A man accused of breaking into a home four times in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to watch a 9-year-old girl sleep turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Jefferson Gonzalez had nothing to say to ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI as he was led away to a police car, shackled and handcuffed.

Now, he will have to answer to a judge for a list of charges, including burglary, stalking and interfering with the custody of children.

The arrest comes just 24 hours after WPVI shared a video of the man walking through a family's kitchen around 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

He then went to the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl.

"Somebody knew this guy because, in reference to the tip that was received, you can tell that it was from someone that knew about this guy and what he was doing," Coatesville police Detective Jose Colon said.

Police identified Gonzalez from a tip, and he turned himself in.

For the little girl impacted by this crime and her mother, this news comes as a huge relief.

"When I told her, she was so happy, so happy that it's over. She can know she doesn't have to worry about this man coming into her room again," Coatesville mother Tiffany Szabara said.

She said Gonzalez broke into her house through the back door or window four times since September.

Each time, the mother said, he went to the girl's room to watch her sleep or try to get her to leave the house with him.

"I don't think she completely understands the gravity of the situation. She knows that it's a terrifying experience," Szabara said.

It's an experience that is now over for the Szabara family, who have been living a nightmare.

Gonzalez's bond has been set at $150,000.

Police are now also looking into a tip that Gonzalez may have been living on the same street as the family.