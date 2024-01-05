WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2nd batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents released: What they reveal

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 12:12PM
2nd batch of Epstein documents released
A second set of unsealed documents related to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released.
WPVI

A second set of unsealed documents related to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released.

The papers do not offer more about the financier's alleged trafficking of teen girls and women. Instead, they include a discussion of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's medical records and part of a deposition provided by a medical provider.

The documents also don't offer powerful names, like Wednesday's release did.

RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

The latest documents are from a settled defamation lawsuit Giuffre filed against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW