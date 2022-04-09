Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old Wake County girl won big at The Masters.
Jenna Kim is coming home a champion in the drive, chip, putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club.
She said it was a dream come true.
"It was an incredible experience to go to Augusta and play where all the really famous golfers (have) played, and being on stage at the 18th green was a really memorable moment," Jenna said.
Jenna said it was a great experience and that the greens at Augusta were really fast.
"It's like, nothing compared to like, Pinehurst; it's really fast and the greens, they're really sloped and I took a look at the course and it looked really difficult," she said with a smile.
Jenna, who won in the Girls 12-13 age group, began playing golf at the age of 5.
