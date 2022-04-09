Sports

Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National

EMBED <>More Videos

Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old Wake County girl won big at The Masters.

Jenna Kim is coming home a champion in the drive, chip, putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club.

She said it was a dream come true.

"It was an incredible experience to go to Augusta and play where all the really famous golfers (have) played, and being on stage at the 18th green was a really memorable moment," Jenna said.

Jenna said it was a great experience and that the greens at Augusta were really fast.

"It's like, nothing compared to like, Pinehurst; it's really fast and the greens, they're really sloped and I took a look at the course and it looked really difficult," she said with a smile.

Jenna, who won in the Girls 12-13 age group, began playing golf at the age of 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighwake countygeorgiamastersgolfcool kidsgood sports
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family presses for justice after brother killed at Raleigh bus stop
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
Troubleshooter helps bring closure to grieving widower
Home show provides ideas for home improvement in hot housing market
Military wife uses running to help families of deployed soldiers
President Biden to visit North Carolina next week
Durham Police respond after woman shot at Sheetz convenience store
Show More
Trooper prevents wrong-way driver on Interstate 40
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
3 arrested, charged in Wake Forest shooting
Suspect in custody, victims identified after deadly Durham standoff
Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News