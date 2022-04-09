Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old Wake County girl won big at The Masters.Jenna Kim is coming home a champion in the drive, chip, putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club.She said it was a dream come true."It was an incredible experience to go to Augusta and play where all the really famous golfers (have) played, and being on stage at the 18th green was a really memorable moment," Jenna said.Jenna said it was a great experience and that the greens at Augusta were really fast."It's like, nothing compared to like, Pinehurst; it's really fast and the greens, they're really sloped and I took a look at the course and it looked really difficult," she said with a smile.Jenna, who won in the Girls 12-13 age group, began playing golf at the age of 5.