Jennifer Lopez coming to PNC Arena in August for new tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jenny from the block is bringing her new tour to Raleigh in August at PNC Arena.

"This Is Me... Now The Tour" marks the entertainers return to the road after a five-year break.

The tour comes after the announcement of Lopez's new album of the same name that will come out on February 16. Her first album in almost a decade.

Pre-sale tickets for the show on August 24 will be available starting on Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale February 23.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.