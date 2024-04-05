Cumberland County family found dead in Kansas City home in double murder-suicide

Police say a man once named to a Fayetteville top 40 under 40 list killed his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- A double murder and suicide in Kansas City, Missouri, has deep ties to Cumberland County, North Carolina.

Kansas City Police Department said Jerel McGeachy Sr. shot and killed his wife and son inside their home Monday morning before turning the gun on himself.

The McGeachy family previously lived in Cumberland County but had recently moved to Kansas City.

ABC11 featured Domonique McGeachy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was a nurse practitioner and was featured in a segment about pandemic heroes. She also served 7 years in the U.S. Army.

Domonique McGeachy honored as COVID-19 pandemic hero

Jerel McGeachy Jr., the couple's son, was well known around Cumberland County for his ability to recite speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That's a talent he apparently continued when the family moved to Missouri. The ABC affiliate in the area said Jerel Jr. performed MLK's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech during an event in January of this year.

The principal at Jerel McGeachy Jr.'s school in Kansas City described the heartbreaking news as "beyond tragic."

Jeremy McGeachy Sr. was also a well known member of the Cumberland County community. The Fayetteville Observer reports he was born in Raeford and spent time as a Spring Lake police officer and elementary school teacher.

The paper even honored him in its 40 Under 40 list in 2021. In a questionnaire associated with that honor, McGeachy was asked "Who has helped you achieve success in your life and career?"

His response: "My son. Seeing my son interact in so many positive things in the community, has allowed me to become more active than ever before. If I as a father cannot teach my child and guide him to the difference between right and wrong, and direct him to positive exposure in life, the streets will. And I can't have that. I just can't have my son be another statistic."

At the time of their deaths Jerel Sr. and Domonique were 38 years old. Their son Jerel Jr. was 12.