2nd arrest made in murder of Helping Hand Mission drummer in Raleigh

Jerome Smith Raleigh Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police announced a second arrest in the murder of a drum major for the Helping Hand MissionOn Monday afternoon, Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson said Jerome Rayshawn Smith, 23, was arrested in Rocky Mount in connection to the death of Charlie Debman in July.Another suspect, 29-year-old Marcus Walton, who was, is on his way back to Raleigh to face murder charges."I really want to thank the members of the community and public who provided tips here and in Massachusetts to be able to identify and locate these individuals," Patterson said.Debnam, 31, wasJuly 31 while on a break from volunteering at the Helping Hand Mission.Raleigh police said two cars began shooting at one another on Rock Quarry Road and Debnam was struck. Police said Debnam was not the intended target in the shooting.Patterson, who recently took over as police chief, said it is her priority to make Raleigh the safest city in America by reducing violent crime.