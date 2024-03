Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to speak at Duke University's graduation

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will be this year's commencement speaker at Duke University.

Seinfeld's daughter Sascha is a Duke alumna, and his son Julian is a current Duke student.

Duke President Vincent Price said Seinfeld is a pioneering entertainer and producer who has an extraordinary ability to bring people together through humor.

Duke's graduation is happening on Sunday, May 12.