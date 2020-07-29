Coronavirus

JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes

NEW YORK -- One major airline is testing new technology to keep customers safe from coronavirus spread while flying.

JetBlue is trying out Honeywell's UV cabin system, devices that use UV light to disinfect its fleet of planes.

The Honeywell device looks sort of like a high-tech snack cart. But instead of delivering peanuts, its wings spread out, shining UV light over passenger seats, while other lights zero in on overhead compartments.

Its operator stands behind a UV light shield. The light is very powerful and can be dangerous, so the cabin must be empty before use.

Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and COO, spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" and detailed how the new plan will work.

"We've got a team from Honeywell here, and we've got a JetBlue team, and we'll be looking at the effectiveness of the application ... whether or not the coronavirus has been killed," she said. "So we do think UV technology has a tremendous application, similar to what's been used in hospitals."

Mike Madsen, the president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, said the cabin system can disinfect a plane in less than 10 minutes.

"This is technology that's been used in hospitals for many years demonstrated to be over 90% effective on all kinds of pathogens so not just viruses, bacteria," he said.

JetBlue said the technology won't be limited to its planes. The airline has already tested UV light technology at its self-check-in kiosks.

Still, ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Jay Bhatt said UV light is no substitute for proper disinfection and cleaning.

"I believe in it. I think it can work. But I think it just needs to be done in a smart way and in a way to keep people safe," he said.

That's why Geraghty said testing is critical.

"So if this is something that's effective, it's something we would absolutely consider using longer term," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusjetblueairplane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2020 North Carolina State Fair canceled
Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day
LATEST: NC has processed 97 percent of unemployment claims
What you need to know about the NC alcohol curfew
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 North Carolina State Fair canceled
LATEST: NC has processed 97 percent of unemployment claims
UNC to remove Aycock, Daniels and Carr names from buildings
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form in next 48 hours
Officials respond to possible train derailment, large fire on AZ bridge
What you need to know about the NC alcohol curfew
What COVID outpatients report as prolonged symptoms
Show More
Wegmans' 2nd Triangle location opens Wednesday
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Dozens repaint vandalized mural surrounding Market House
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
Barbie unveils political line of dolls
More TOP STORIES News