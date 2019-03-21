Uncategorized

JetBlue pilots accused of sexually assaulting 2 female crew members, lawsuit says

By AARON KATERSKY
Two JetBlue pilots sexually assaulted two female airline workers during a layover in San Juan, according to a lawsuit the alleged victims filed in Brooklyn federal court.

The two airline crew members, who were identified as Jane Doe 1 from Utah and Jane Doe 2 from Texas, met the pilots, Eric Johnson and Dan Watson, on a beach and shared a beer, the lawsuit said. The alleged incident occurred last May.

"The beer was laced with a drug, and after that point, the rest of the night became a blur for Doe #1, Doe #2 and the other crew member," according to the lawsuit.

The party ended up back in a hotel room where the women said they were attacked, leaving one of them with an STD, the lawsuit said.

The company told ABC News in a statement: "While we cannot comment on pending litigation, JetBlue takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly. We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crew members where they feel welcome and safe."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedabc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina
See FiveThirtyEight's NCAA tournament real-time predictions
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Mom admits planning and participating in rape, murder of teen daughter
Show More
Flu now responsible for 148 NC deaths so far this season
Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South
Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Barack Obama picks Duke as NCAA champion; Gov. Cooper picks UNC
More TOP STORIES News