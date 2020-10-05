Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stops in Fayetteville and Greenville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Jill Biden is coming to North Carolina on Tuesday to make campaign stops in two cities for her husband Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for President of the United States.
Dr. Biden will come to Greenville for a Get Out the Vote rally at Pitt Community College, hoping to energize young voters. The event is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m.
At 2:25 p.m., she's scheduled to meet with veterans and military families in Fayetteville to pitch how a Biden-Kamala Harris administration would help military families. Dr. Biden will then attend another Get Out the Vote rally.
Specific locations for each event weren't disclosed in an email from the Biden-Harris team. Early voting begins in North Carolina on Oct. 15, weeks out from a Nov. 3 election day.
Last month, Dr. Biden met virtually with working parents in North Carolina for a roundtable discussion.
North Carolina is once again a battleground state, as both major party candidates have visited the Tar Heel state in recent weeks. Joe Biden most recently campaigned in Charlotte with Black business leaders. President Donald Trump spoke at Fayetteville Regional Airport on Sept. 19.
The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami. A vice-presidential debate is set for Tuesday night at the University of Utah.
