President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina this weekend to campaign in Fayetteville.
Officials with President Trump's campaign said a "Great American Comeback Event" will be held Sept. 19 at Fayetteville Regional Airport.
Doors will open at 3 p.m.
The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salem and visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans.
This will be President Trump's 14th visit to North Carolina during his term and third visit this month.
