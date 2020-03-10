jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pilot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
Jimmy Kimmel to host celebrity round of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News