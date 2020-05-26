Business

Free virtual career fair for veterans on Wednesday

Are you a veteran looking for a job? DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Mid-Atlantic Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Wednesday.

The free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

Dozens of employers from a variety of industries are participating in the job fair.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncjobs hiringmilitaryjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS clarifies reopening requirements for businesses
Chapel Hill woman accidentally threw her stimulus money away
Cooper responds to RNC threat, says pandemic response isn't political
Closed churches protect the faithful from COVID-19, Durham pastor says
4 Minneapolis officers fired after black man being pinned down dies
App State cutting three men's athletics programs
NC lawmakers to discuss big changes on absentee voting this week
Show More
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
Va. governor orders residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
After struggle with drug use, he's using his experience to help others
More TOP STORIES News