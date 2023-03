Interested candidates can learn more at an application assistance event tomorrow.

TSA hiring at RDU International Airport for full and part-time positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of the busy summer travel season the TSA is ramping up recruitment.

They are hiring at RDU International Airport.

Interested candidates can learn more at an application assistance event tomorrow.

It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center in Durham.

RDU has openings for both full and part-time positions.