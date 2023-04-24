According to Red Hat's website, they have 19,000 employees. That means about 760 workers will lose their jobs.

Red Hat to lay off hundreds of employees, 4% of global workforce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh based software giant, Red Hat, announced it will lay off hundreds of employees.

The company's CEO says it will be a 4% cut of its global workforce, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.

As of early March, Red Hat employed roughly 2,200 in the Triangle.

The announcement is the latest round of job cuts in the technology sector.

Back in December of 2022, Lenovo announced it would also be reducing its workforce.