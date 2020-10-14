2020 presidential election

14 Black US mayors featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than a dozen Black mayors are being featured in a new Joe Biden for President national ad series.

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.

It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.

The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.

In the first part of the ad we're introduced to the following Black female mayors:

  • Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot
  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
  • Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
  • Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans
  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed
  • Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser


Then the ad turns to the Black male mayors, which include:

  • Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin,
  • Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney
  • Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs
  • St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoistexaswashington dclori lightfootpresidential racevote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
More than 37K Black NC voters switch to 'unaffiliated'
Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display
Cut cable shuts down VA's online voter registration on last day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
LATEST: Shaw temporarily moves online after positive cases
Remains confirmed to be that of missing Hope Mills woman
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Show More
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Cooper, Forest to face off in NC gubernatorial debate tonight
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
More TOP STORIES News