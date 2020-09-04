Wake, Durham, Cumberland sheriffs among 6 to endorse Joe Biden for president

The following sheriffs said they believed Biden and Harris were the right choice to lead America for the next four years:
- Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead
- Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
- Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller
- Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright
- Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker
- Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams
NEW: @WakeSheriff Gerald Baker, @DurhamSheriff Clarence Birkhead & @CumberlandNC @Sheriff_EWright, among others, to endorse @JoeBiden on Friday. Announcement to counter @VP @Mike_Pence visiting @SSPBA in NC yesterday. @ABC @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/hPYSAgJbUY— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 4, 2020
President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he is the "law and order" candidate, often using the damage caused during social justice protests to further his message that he is the only candidate who can keep order.
While in Raleigh on Thursday at a "Cops for Trump" event, Vice President Mike Pence received the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association--a membership-only group that represents thousands of law enforcement officers in the southeast.
"My job is to protect the people of Durham County, N.C.," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "A key step to protecting them is community engagement and encouraging everyone to vote. America can't take four more years of Donald Trump. I know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders our country needs to move forward and to achieve progress. It is time for change."
"I am proud to support Vice President Biden and Senator Harris for President and Vice President of the United States," said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. "Their leadership and their commitment to justice will serve all of the American people."