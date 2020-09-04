Politics

Wake, Durham, Cumberland sheriffs among 6 to endorse Joe Biden for president

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A group of sheriff's across North Carolina announced Friday that they were endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President.

The following sheriffs said they believed Biden and Harris were the right choice to lead America for the next four years:

  • Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead
  • Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
  • Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller
  • Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright
  • Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker
  • Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams




President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he is the "law and order" candidate, often using the damage caused during social justice protests to further his message that he is the only candidate who can keep order.

While in Raleigh on Thursday at a "Cops for Trump" event, Vice President Mike Pence received the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association--a membership-only group that represents thousands of law enforcement officers in the southeast.

"My job is to protect the people of Durham County, N.C.," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "A key step to protecting them is community engagement and encouraging everyone to vote. America can't take four more years of Donald Trump. I know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders our country needs to move forward and to achieve progress. It is time for change."

"I am proud to support Vice President Biden and Senator Harris for President and Vice President of the United States," said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. "Their leadership and their commitment to justice will serve all of the American people."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncdonald trumpjoe bidensheriff2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumppolice
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports more than 2,000 cases for 2nd time this week
North Carolina to launch COVID-19 exposure app
Durham man killed in crash on I-40
Remember your 3-Ws even when on vacation, doctors warn
Drive-thru state fair food event returns to Raleigh Fairgrounds
Chadwick Boseman honored as hometown hero in South Carolina
Hurricane season respite arrives during record-breaking 2020
Show More
3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say
Girls study outside Taco Bell after eviction
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Portland shooting suspect killed in struggle with authorities
NC paid millions in unemployment. Now they want some of it back.
More TOP STORIES News