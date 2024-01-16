President Joe Biden to visit the Triangle this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden is set to visit North Carolina on Thursday.

Specifics about the visit have not been released yet, but Biden's team said the president plans to visit the Triangle to "tout how his administration has helped North Carolina."

The administration said "businesses in North Carolina have created 441,200 jobs and reduced the state's unemployment rate from 5.6 percent at the start of 2021 to 3.5 percent."

Vice President Kamala Harris has made multiple trips to North Carolina over the last couple years. Her most recent happened earlier this month in Charlotte.

The visit comes shortly after Donald Trump took his first official step closer to being the Republican nominee for president. Trump easily won the Iowa caucus Monday, and he remains the overwhelming favorite to secure the party's nomination.

Trump has won North Carolina in both of his election bids. He won it handily in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and won a much closer election in 2020 against Joe Biden.

North Carolina has a reputation as a purple state, but in the presidential election it has gone red every election since 1980 -- except for 2008 when Barack Obama took the state.