1 killed in 2-car crash on NC-42 in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two cars crashed on NC-42 in Clayton on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Castleberry Road.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site and saw two cars badly damaged--one had its front end smashed, the other had overturned.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one of the drivers died in the crash. The other was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road remained closed for more than an hour while crews worked to clean up the crash site and investigate what happened.

The surviving driver was ticketed for speeding and careless driving. Investigators said the driver who died turned left in front of the other driver.