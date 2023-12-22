Son charged with murder of father's ex-girlfriend in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Johnston County.

On Thursday, Johnston County deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 39 and Little Divine Road in Selma.

When they arrived they found 40-year-old Maria Frias McCann had been stabbed. She was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment but later died from her injuries.

Deputies said 20-year-old Cody Austin Klein got into an argument with McCann and stabbed her several times.

McCann is the ex-girlfriend of Klein's father.

He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder upon McCann's death.

Klein is being held in the Johnston County Detention Center without bond.