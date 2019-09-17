Wake deputies charge Johnston County man in 2001 sexual assault of minor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man is behind bars after being arrested in a sex crime case that dates nearly two decades.

Wake County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested 61-year-old James Williams on Tuesday and charged him in the alleged repeated sexual assault of a minor that began in August 2001.

Investigators became aware of the assault after the alleged victim, now an adult, contacted them.

The woman told investigators that the alleged sexual encounters happened when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She is now in her 30s.

Williams faces three counts of statutory sex offense against a person who is 13, 14 or 15 by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim, as well as two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim.

Investigators said Williams "concurred with the accusations" made against him.

Williams, of Selma, is being held in the Wake County Justice Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyjohnston countyselmasex abuse against childrensex assaultsex offensesexual assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigators: Granville Co. sheriff indicted in plot to kill deputy
NC mom accuses daycare of neglect after baby suffers skull fracture
NC A&T student from Raleigh critical after being hit by car in Greensboro
Raleigh mom seeks answers after son gunned down steps from home
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Great Wolf Lodge responds to rumors of location near Raleigh
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
Show More
Raleigh man charged in shooting on Fayetteville State campus
NC lawmaker defends cheerleaders punished for Trump 2020 sign at football game
Investigation finds UNC-Duke Middle East program 'lacks balance'
Woman hit, killed after her car broke down in Durham
Gas prices rising in NC after Saudi oil facility attacks
More TOP STORIES News