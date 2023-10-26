"I never pictured winning something like this"

North Carolina lottery player 'in shock' after winning more than $200,000

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man took home the $236,439 jackpot Wednesday after drawing the winning lottery numbers.

David Shafer bought a $10 50X The Cash ticket Tuesday night from Country Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson. He said he initially thought someone else won the jackpot.

"I saw the jackpot went down from over $200,000 to $20,000 so I figured somebody else just won," Shafer said in a release. "It took a minute to set in."

When Shefer purchased the ticket, the jackpot was at $236,439.

"I never pictured winning something like this," Shafer said. "I thought about it though."

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $168,466.

"I always joked with people at stores that I want the ticket that will take me to Raleigh," Shafer said. "I'm still kind of in shock though."

Shafer said he will put most of his winnings in the bank.