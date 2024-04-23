Leaders hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Johnston County's new Amazon facility

As Drone 11 shows us, the plant is massive. And so is the economic impact for the people in Johnston and nearby counties.

SMITHFIELD (WTVD) -- There's a celebration for the new state-of-the-art Amazon plant coming to Johnston County.

The new Amazon facility is creating over 1000 new jobs for the greater Raleigh region. It has been open since February for the workers.

Leaders in Smithfield -- including the mayor and the chair of Johnston County's Board of Commissioners -- are holding a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand-new facility on US 70 Business.

This is a rare opportunity to get a look inside where workers process online package orders, which are then shipped or trucked out to customers.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled to happen Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. and is invitation only.