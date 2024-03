1 person shot, killed inside Johnston County home

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Johnston County Thursday.

According to Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Highway 242 North at 6:45 p.m. When deputies arrived they found one person inside a home with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said one person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Officials have not released any more information.