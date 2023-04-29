  • Watch Now

Cleveland High School teacher named Johnston County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year

Saturday, April 29, 2023 1:57AM
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An English teacher at Cleveland High School was named the 2023 Johnston County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Melissa Pearce received the award during the 29th annual Flame For Learning Award banquet on April 25. According to JCPS, she is a two-time award recipient and a 2022 award finalist.

The Teacher of the Year award recognizes outstanding creativity and innovation in teachers that are selected strictly on merit, without regard to school or residence.

Pearce along with 19 others from 16 Johnston County Schools were selected though a blind judging process.

She received $1,000 and will represent Johnston County in the regional competition for North Carolina's Teacher of the Year.

--Featured video is from 24x7 livestream--

