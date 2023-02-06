Fayetteville native, Kansas Chiefs cornerback Josh Williams heads to Super Bowl 57

ABC11 sat down with the family of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and Fayetteville native Josh Williams about his journey to the big game.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a few days the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII and the matchup will feature some hometown talent.

Williams graduated from Jack Britt High School and later played football at Fayetteville State University. His family said his hard work and dedication to the game has paid off.

Playing in the Super Bowl is not only a dream come true for Williams, but it is something he's always told family and friends he'd do.

"I'm going to go to the league. I'm going to go to the Super Bowl. Of course they didn't believe him," said Williams' dad George Williams. "I don't even think they thought he was that good. So nobody really believed it. But he believed it and now he's in the Super Bowl."

Williams' family said they are planning to leave Thursday to watch the big game from the stands at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday.