Fayetteville native and Super Bowl champ Josh Williams gives back to hometown

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native and Kansas City Chiefs player Joshua Williams is giving back to his hometown by participating in National Read Across America day.

The National Education Association named March 2 Read Across America day in 1998.

It highlights the joys of reading and encourages children to make it a habit.

Williams sat down at Loyd E. Alman Elementary School and was greeted with cheers from all the children.

He said he hopes the kids will leave with a bigger purpose.

"I hope I plant seeds in all of them today. Not even just playing football. Whether that be them being doctors, them being lawyers, anything they can do. I hope they take some kind of principle. Anything they can out of my success, add it to theirs and become better people than me," said Williams.

He said he wanted to visit Loyd E. Alman because the current principal was Williams' second grade teacher and favorite growing up.