Triangle represented at 94th Annual Oscar Awards Sunday

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Ariana DeBose was not the only person from the triangle on the Oscar stage Sunday night.
Hillside High School graduate, Joshua Suiter was a trophy presenter at the 94th annual Academy Awards. Joshua is also "Mister North Carolina A and T University" and represented the HBCU along with "Miss NC A and T Zaria Woodford.
Another voice viewers heard at Sunday night's awards was that of Durham native Janora McDuffie. Janora grew up in northern Durham and went to the North Carolina School of Science and Math, as well as UNC where she graduated as a Morehead Scholar.
