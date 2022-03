Triangle represented at 94th Annual Oscar Awards Sunday

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Ariana DeBose was not the only person from the triangle on the Oscar stage Sunday night.Hillside High School graduate, Joshua Suiter was a trophy presenter at the 94th annual Academy Awards. Joshua is also "Mister North Carolina A and T University" and represented the HBCU along with "Miss NC A and T Zaria Woodford.Another voice viewers heard at Sunday night's awards was that of Durham native Janora McDuffie . Janora grew up in northern Durham and went to the North Carolina School of Science and Math, as well as UNC where she graduated as a Morehead Scholar.