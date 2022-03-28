localish

Joyfull Bakery shares story of resilience through 100% parmesan snacks

By Janel Andronico
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Whether you crush and sprinkle them onto salads or add your favorite toppings, these 100% parmesan cheese crisps bring the flavor.

Each year, Joyfull Bakery packs over a million pounds of parmesan cheese into its popular baked cheese snacks. The gluten-free product is oven-baked using artisanal methods, plus it's the perfect high protein, low carb addition to any meal.

"The way I like it is with soft brie and a tomato on top of that," said Joyfull Bakery CEO David Brogan. "Cheese on cheese is the way to go."

Brogan is the CEO of Raison D'etre Bakery in South San Francisco, which launched the snack to a national audience under the Joyfull Bakery brand.

"In about 2015, we were making products for Peet's Coffee and Tea. And at that time, we developed a cheese crisp," explained Brogan. "And we started selling that to Whole Foods...and the product took off, it just went like wildfire."

As sales continued to soar, the bakery endured a devastating fire that nearly wiped out the business.

"The heart of our business was in the production area," recalled Brogan, "And that was completely destroyed."

Luckily, the company was able to rebuild and come back stronger than ever.

"We got help from the City of South San Francisco, they gave us every help that we could to get back," said Brogan. "But most of all, it's the staff. They did anything and everything we asked."

The resilience of the company is rooted in its mission: "Bringing joy to the everyday."

"There's a sense of joy about what we do because we really enjoy what we do," explained Brogan. "It makes you feel good to be part of a business that's making people happy."

Visit here for more information.
