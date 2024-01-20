Family of fallen soldier gifted new home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a fallen US Army staff sergeant received a home free of cost today in Fuquay-Varina.

A ceremony took place in the morning at the home on Sneed Lane to honor the life of Juantrea Bradley, who died while serving in Iraq in 2008.

Bradley was killed while in a truck near camp that was indirectly hit by mortars. The explosion caused the truck to catch fire.

One of the last things Bradley told his wife before his death was, "thank you for having our children."

Operation Coming Home made it possible for Bradley's wife and four children to get the new mortgage-free home. It's the 27th home the organization has been able to give to wounded heroes and the families of fallen veterans.