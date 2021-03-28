gofundme

Nearly $33K raised in GoFundMe for Lumberton road rage shooting victim's family in a single day

A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after a 47-year-old mother of six was killed in a road rage shooting in Lumberton on Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' received $32,710 from 660 donors in a single day.

"We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."

Eberly, a mother of six, was killed on Interstate-95 while on her way to Hilton Head with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Robeson County investigators said the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.

RELATED: Mother of 6 killed in 'cowardly and senseless' road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton
EMBED More News Videos

She was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.



Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down Interstate-95 to Exit 22.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.

"May Julie's death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnorth carolinawoman killedgofundmedonationsnorth carolina newsroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOFUNDME
Ken Jeong donates $50K to families of victims in Atlanta spa shootings
Lawsuit filed against OC man who started GoFundMe for Starbucks barista
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Mom in need of transplant spreads message while raising awareness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quick-moving thunderstorm triggers Tornado Warnings in central NC
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Georgia lawmaker charged with 2 felonies after knocking on governor's door
Mom of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting; $10K reward announced
Durham motorcyclist killed in overnight crash, police say
7 people shot in Philadelphia
Show More
I-95 southbound reopens after fiery Harnett County crash
Optimism fills Raleigh bars, eateries on first night of eased restrictions
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
New St. Augustine's president talks life, loss and commitment to vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News