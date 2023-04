Two juveniles were killed in a serious crash in Johnston County Friday afternoon.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two juveniles were killed in a serious crash in Johnston County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Dragstrip Road. Investigators said a Jeep drove through a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming dump truck.

The two juveniles in the vehicle died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

No charges have been filed.