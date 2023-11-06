2 juveniles wounded in early morning shooting at Raleigh park

Shots were fired into a vehicle inside Lions Park, Raleigh Police said. Two minors suffered gunshot wounds.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting, Raleigh Police said Monday.

Officers responded just before 6:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Fenton Street, where shots were reportedly fired.

While RPD was investigating, a boy arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A second juvenile boy later arrived at a hospital outside of Raleigh by private vehicle. That youth also had what was deemed a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle and that the shooting happened inside Lions Park at 516 Dennis Ave. A third boy was in the vehicle but was not injured.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood