Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NC next week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina next week.The White House confirmed Harris will travel to Greensboro and High Point on Monday, April 19.She's expected to talk about the American Jobs Plan and the economy.President Joe Biden announced last month that he had tapped Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border. Harris is tasked with overseeing diplomatic efforts to deal with issues spurring migration in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as pressing them to strengthen enforcement on their own borders, administration officials said.