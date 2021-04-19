Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to promote American Jobs Plan

EMBED <>More Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina on Monday.

She was in Greensboro and High Point promoting President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.

That plan is the administration's push to invest in infrastructure and refocus the American economy on industries expected to thrive in the coming years.

She began speaking at Guilford Technical College before 12 p.m. and then toured Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of school buses, with Gov. Roy Cooper. Thomas Built Buses was founded in 1972 and has recently shifted to emphasizing buses that operate on alternate fuel sources.

Both of those stops fit in with greater goals of the administration's wider definitions of infrastructure -- including roads and bridges, public transit, utilities, broadband internet, health care and housing.

"We are going to take a giant leap into the future. That is what the American Jobs Plan is all about. It's a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation investment in America's infrastructure, in America's future. It is what the American people deserve," Harris said.

WATCH: Kamala Harris' full speech in North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first return trip to North Carolina since taking office.



Harris said it would be the largest jobs investment the United States has made since World War 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnckamala harris
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News