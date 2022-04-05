CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2022 NCAA men's basketball runner up North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home Tuesday after a hard fought national championship game.
The 8 seeded Tar Heels ultimately fell 3 points short of top seeded Kansas despite building an early 16 point lead.
"I can't remember a time in my life where I should be disappointed, but I am filled with so much pride. I'm so proud of these guys of what they have done for themselves, individually (and) as a team," first year UNC head coach Hubert Davis said.
Students and fans surely wanted a different outcome in Monday night's championship, but many still plan to greet and cheer on the team for a hard-fought and extremely successful season.
SEE ALSO: North Carolina men's basketball and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad half
UNC's charter flight was scheduled to leave New Orleans around noon Tuesday. However, the flight has already been delayed about 30 minutes due to weather causing flight delays across the country.
The team is now scheduled to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 2:30 p.m.
After the team lands, it will board a bus and make the 17 mile drive back to the Dean E. Smith Center.
UNC men's basketball team to return to Chapel Hill on Tuesday following close loss to Kansas
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News