Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized with broken hip after fall at LA concert

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event.

LOS ANGELES, California -- NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized after suffering a broken hip when he fell at a concert in Los Angeles, his representative Deborah Morales told multiple outlets Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event and was slated to undergo surgery Saturday, according to Morales. No other details about his condition were released.

Morales said Abdul-Jabbar was "deeply appreciative" of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which treated him at the scene, and the "amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of [ him ] ."

"Warmest wishes for a fast and full recovery, Kareem," fellow former Laker Pau Gasol wrote in a social media post.

"Get well soon, Cap," the Lakers said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Hall of Famer who won NBA titles with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar is the league's only six-time MVP and was the NBA career scoring leader until his record was broken by LeBron James in February.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.