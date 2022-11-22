Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday, according to the school district.

Karen Sinders was the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School and that's where she died unexpectedly on Nov. 21.

No further details have been released about her cause of death.

"She was a leader who had immense impact and reach in the school and greater community. She will be greatly missed by the students and the staff here at Lufkin Middle School. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this time of loss," a message from the school district read.

Counselors and other support personnel will be available to students and staff to use as needed.

The school district said they expected students to feel "anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable." The district also partnered with Transitions GriefCare in an effort to better support families through this difficult time.