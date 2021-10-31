21-year-old UNC student dead after being hit by car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old UNC-Chapel Hill student has died after being hit by a car in Greenville Friday night.The crash happened just before midnight near an apartment complex.Greenville police said in a news release that a group of people that included 21-year-old Katherine Nell Acierno was crossing NE Greenville Blvd near an ECU student housing complex when a Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old man, hit Acierno in the road.She was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment but later died from her injuries.The investigating is still ongoing.It's unclear at this time if charges will be filed.