21-year-old UNC student dead after being hit by car in Greenville

EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old UNC student dead after being hit by car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old UNC-Chapel Hill student has died after being hit by a car in Greenville Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight near an apartment complex.

Greenville police said in a news release that a group of people that included 21-year-old Katherine Nell Acierno was crossing NE Greenville Blvd near an ECU student housing complex when a Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old man, hit Acierno in the road.

She was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment but later died from her injuries.

The investigating is still ongoing.

It's unclear at this time if charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillnctraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckpedestrian killedunc
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News