Sandy Kenyon has a look at the special Halloween episode of 'Live.'

Kelly and Mark take trip though different eras of 'Live' Halloween shows

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Mark" celebrated Halloween on Tuesday by drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift's Eras tour while celebrating the best in pop culture.

In the course of the hour, the show also took a look back at some of its craziest moments from past Halloweens.

Kelly Ripa channeled Taylor Swift while Mark Consuelos dressed as Travis Kelce before the hosts transformed into Sonny and Cher.

"I think when I changed into Cher, that was the most remarkable," Ripa said.

And the audience got into the act too - they arrived early outside the studio to transform themselves for the show. Those who attended the show and folks at home got thousands of dollars in cash prizes for the best costumes.

"We have the best audience in TV," Ripa said. "They're the most innovative. The most creative. The most artistic."

The months of preparation for the big show are obvious behind the scenes, and the final result is a mix of live fun and taped skits -- complete with elaborate costumes, make-up and special effects.

"The staff did an amazing job and the producers, they've been preparing for this for a year, it's great," Consuelos said.

There was also a celebration of past shows as so many eras were represented through more than 20 Halloweens.

"You know I watched a lot of those shows at home, it was nice to be part of it," Ripa said.

Consuelos is in the middle of his first full season on the number one daytime entertainment talk show, and the rapport with his wife was obvious when the two shared a warm hug after the show went off the air.

The last moments of the episode even featured a series of funny bloopers as this year's scenes were being shot.

