Kenly Police Department under criminal investigation

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kenly Police Department is under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).The investigation is criminal in nature, according to town manager Michael Douglas.A Facebook post by Kenly Council Member Trinity Henderson said the investigation concerns alleged behavior such as 'falsifying police reports and illegal searches.'"I know several of the Kenly police officers personally and I would be extremely surprised if these allegations were true," Henderson wrote. "With that being said, no police officer is beyond reproach and all credible allegations of wrongdoing must be addressed and investigated."The Johnston County District Attorney's Office and Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson initiated the investigation.Eight officers work in the department.