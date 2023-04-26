The family of Kent Jacobs said they're still grieving the 42-year-old man who went missing in 2002 and was declared dead in 2012.

Search of Hope Mills property fails to find body of Kent Jacobs, a man missing since 2002

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another search for a man missing for more than 20 years has come up empty. But not without great effort from all involved.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that "with the assistance of many," it conducted an "extensive and thorough search" of the property at 5437 Jackson Street in Hope Mills in hopes of finding Kent Jacobs, who was reported missing in March 2002 and legally declared dead in 2012.

The search was conducted Monday through Wednesday using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), a non-destructive geophysical method using radar pulses to image the subsurface.

An exhaustive search of the Jackson Street property failed to find the body of Kent Jacobs. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

"Today, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office informed us of the search results for Kent," Jacobs' family said in a statement to ABC11. "We are heartbroken and disappointed, but in light of this news, we remain grateful that CCSO is still dedicated to pursuing actionable leads in Kent's case as they arise. We also deeply appreciate those that keep Kent's story alive in our community, and we continue to pray that one day we will find a resolution. We will never stop searching for Kent."

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies and businesses partnered in the effort, as did neighbors, family members, concerned citizens and many others.

"The search for Kent Jacobs continues," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Kent Jacobs has not been forgotten, and this investigation remains active and ongoing."

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact Senior Sgt. R. Westmoreland at (910) 677-5596 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

