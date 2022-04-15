Man arrested in Durham shooting that left 2 young people dead, 4 hurt in December

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead and four others hurt last year.
Isaiah Carrington, 19, and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton were killed in that shooting on Dec. 13 on Mathison Street.
Keon Rayquan Beal was taken into custody April 9 in Washington, D.C.
He was brought back to Durham on Wednesday and is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.
Beal has been indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
