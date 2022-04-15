gun violence

Man arrested in Durham shooting that left 2 young people dead, 4 hurt in December

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in Durham shooting that left 2 young people dead, 4 hurt

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead and four others hurt last year.

Isaiah Carrington, 19, and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton were killed in that shooting on Dec. 13 on Mathison Street.


Keon Rayquan Beal was taken into custody April 9 in Washington, D.C.

He was brought back to Durham on Wednesday and is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.


Beal has been indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamteen shotcrimearrestdurham policegang violencegang activityhomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshootingteen killedjuvenile crimedouble homicidecrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Raleigh police chief says increase in homicides keeps her up at night
Durham police chief announces new measures amid soaring gun violence
Fed up, frustrated: Raleigh community seeks solutions to rising crime
2 deadly shootings keep Durham police busy on a violent night
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police chief says increase in homicides keeps her up at night
President Biden tours economy, support for HBCUs in speech at NC A&T
Troubleshooter helps Clayton driver who waited 6 months for recall fix
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Raleigh 2-year-old dies after being pulled from swimming pool
'She wanted to get away from him': Friend of missing mom testifies
Chapel Hill football player finds her place in male-dominated sport
Show More
Masks back at Carrboro High School after uptick in COVID cases
Delta hiking fares to turn profit as fuel costs surge
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
NC State students create adaptive clothing line
Cary family opens home to Ukrainian mom, daughter
More TOP STORIES News