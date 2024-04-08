Woman billed hundreds of dollars after purchasing weight loss gummies seen on social media

A North Carolina woman wanted to lose weight, not her money, but that's just what happened after she saw an ad on social media for weight loss gummies.

A North Carolina woman wanted to lose weight, not her money, but that's just what happened after she saw an ad on social media for weight loss gummies.

A North Carolina woman wanted to lose weight, not her money, but that's just what happened after she saw an ad on social media for weight loss gummies.

A North Carolina woman wanted to lose weight, not her money, but that's just what happened after she saw an ad on social media for weight loss gummies.

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weight loss products advertised on social media that help you shed the pounds. One of the ads caught Pamela Street's attention. "I was reading the reviews, and I thought, well, you know, I'm going order these. They said they had a special. So I ordered three bottles, and it was supposed to be like $119 99," Street adds.

However, when the package of Keto gummies arrived at her house, she found double the amount of bottles she ordered. Her bank statement later showed that she was charged $239.99. The deliveries did not stop there. The following month she received another package from a company.

Street says, "It was six bottles again, looked on my credit card, and there it was another $239.99."

She said she called the company listed on her credit card statement to get a refund and they told her she signed up for a subscription. She told them this was a mistake, and she says they gave her a partial refund and claimed they would end her subscription. However, this issue was not resolved.

"Two weeks later, on February the 12th, my husband went to the mailbox and came in and I saw that white package and I could not believe it."

Months after her first purchase, Pam was charged more than $600 and received eighteen bottles of the keto gummies. After calling the number from her credit card statements again, they told her that she still had a subscription and they do not offer refunds. She adds, "I knew I had messed up, but trying to rectify it has been a nightmare. I order online all the time. But I've never experienced anything like this."

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning on misleading ads and subscriptions for weight loss products. To protect yourself, the agency says be wary of free trial offers, as often the small print says you're agreeing to a subscription. The BBB also encourages people to watch out for products that claim to have celebrity endorsements and miracle results.

ABC11 Troubleshooter reached out to the companies listed on the credit card statements and none of the companies have responded.

Pam stopped receiving packages of keto gummies and said she was disputing the charges.

Street is not alone as there are several complaints filed with the BBB on how it's tough to stop the shipments of these products. It's key that before you order anything online, you need to do your research to see what others are saying about their experience.