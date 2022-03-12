Suspect in murder of pastor's wife found unresponsive in jail cell with dead cellmate

EMBED <>More Videos

Family of suspect in 2018 Warren Co. fire, murder says he's innocent

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate scheduled to testify in a murder trial was found unconscious in his jail cell Friday.

Kevin Munn is one of two suspects in a violent 2018 Granville County home invasion where a pastor, John Alford, was badly burned and his wife, Nancy Alford, was killed. Munn has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case and agreed to testify against the other suspect James Kearney.

Kearney has maintained his innocence in the case, saying he has an alibi that he was not at the scene of the crime when it happened.

Granville County Sheriff's Office said Munn and an unnamed inmate were found unresponsive in their cell at 5 a.m. Friday. Munn was taken to the hospital but the other inmate did not survive.


EDITOR'S NOTE: Video in the above media player is from a previous related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granville countyvance countyinmatesmurderhome invasion
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death certificate technicality keeps money from Mebane widow
Autopsy: Man was not intoxicated when police shot him on I-440
Optimism high as bars, restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day
Fayetteville native wins Food Network's Chopped
Man, woman accused of NC murder caught in West Virginia
2020 census undercount will cost NC money
Durham teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Show More
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Fayetteville mother of 5 named 2022 NC Mother of the Year
Rain chances increase, severe threat Saturday morning
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
St. Patrick's Day Parade delays start due to weather threat
More TOP STORIES News