Video: Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in New York City hotel lobby

The incident, which was recorded on cellphone video, happened in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel on Saturday, where the teen and his father were staying as guests.
The woman's cellphone was later found in an Uber.
The video has since gone viral and has prompted accusations of racial profiling toward 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his family.
"This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic," the teen's father, Keyon Harrold, a prominent jazz musician, wrote on Instagram. "She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!!"
The confrontation prompted comparisons to recent incidents involving false accusations against Black people. In May, a Black birdwatcher pulled out his phone in Central Park in May and captured a white woman calling police to report she was being threatened by "an African-American man."
Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is calling on Manhattan DA Cy Vance to file charges against the woman in the video.
He issued the following statement:
"As this year of racial awareness is drawing to a close, it's deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen. Compounding the injustice, the hotel manager defaulted to calling on 14-year-old Keyon to prove his innocence, documenting that we have two justice systems in America and that Black people are treated as guilty until proven innocent. We strongly urge Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. to bring assault and battery charges against this woman to send the message that hateful, racially motivated behavior is unacceptable. This is what it will take to drive change. We also call for a civil rights investigation into the Arlo Hotel for its implicit bias in its treatment of Keyon."
New York City police did not identify the woman, saying only that there was a harassment complaint on file for an incident Saturday inside the hotel. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said the office is "thoroughly investigating this incident" but did not elaborate.
Hotel management said in a posting Sunday they reached out to Harrold and his son to apologize.
"We're deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice, and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo Hotel," they said in a Facebook post.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)