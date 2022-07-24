entertainment

Rapper Kid Cudi walks off stage mid-set at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

EMBED <>More Videos

Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

MIAMI -- Rapper Kid Cudi walked off the stage in the middle of his "Rolling Loud" set in Miami Friday after people began throwing trash on stage.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, the Cleveland native is heard warning the crowd, telling them he would walk off if another item is thrown.

"If I see one more [expletive] thing on this [expletive] stage, I'm leaving," said Cudi.

At one point in the video, a water bottle reportedly hit him in the face.

The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was then seen walking off the stage.

The popular hip-hop festival kicked off Friday. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was originally supposed to headline the festival, but dropped out earlier this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmiamifloridarap musicfestivalviral videoentertainmentrappersingingcaught on tapemusiccaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel
Netflix announces loss of nearly 1M subscribers in quarterly report
Raleigh man spreads joy through bubble fun
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
TOP STORIES
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
2 Raleigh fire engines out of service due to staffing shortage
OSHA contemplates new heat-related work standards
Harnett County couple displaced after tree damage
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
Show More
Winston Salem man arrested after stealing an ambulance, leading chase
Police in Spring Lake respond to reports of shooting on Bragg Blvd
Durham's newest 911 operators prepare to field emergency calls
Sampson County deputy shot, suspect in custody
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
More TOP STORIES News