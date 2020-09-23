Shopping

Cary consignment sale a chance to save big on children's items

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside the former Sears store at Cary Towne Center, Gail Walker puts the final touches on the Kids Every Wear Consignment shop before opening Sunday afternoon.

With 92,000 square feet and 150,000 items for sale, "I think this is the biggest, maybe the only consignment sale happening this season," Walker said. "Because so many people sales were at event centers that are now closed."

This is the chance to land children's clothing, shoes, toys and more at a gently-used second-hand price.

A ticket is required for entry to keep those shopping at below capacity. Tickets are free.

Additionally, markers have been placed six feet apart throughout the store and hand sanitizer is available.

"We sanitize everything after every customer," Walker said.

You cannot enter from the mall. Instead, you come in through the entrance sign just beyond where you'd enter the food court.

If you missed Sunday's opening, mark your calendars for this week:

  • Friday, Sept 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (50% off most items)
  • Sunday, Sept 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (75% off most items)


Cash, MasterCard, and Visa are accepted.

For tickets, click here.
