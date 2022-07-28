WATCH LIVE

KidsExchange Consignment Sale returns to North Carolina State Fairgrounds

20 minutes ago
People can save on items like clothes, cribs, strollers and toys at the kids consignment sale as inflation continues to impact families.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The KidsExchange Consignment Sale is back at the State Fairgrounds.

People can save on items like clothes, cribs, strollers and toys as inflation continues to impact families.

The sale opens to sellers on Thursday, with $15 admission for the general public between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The public sale, with free admission, is Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then on Sunday, everything is half price, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Entry for the public is free.

